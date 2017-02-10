Houlton man gets 2 life sentences

Davis Sentence (Photo: WLBZ)

HOULTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A Houlton man has been sentenced to life in prison Friday at the Aroostook County Courthouse. Matthew Davis of Houlton was convicted in December of murder, arson, theft and aggravated criminal mischief. Davis shot 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old Michael Kitchen before setting their house on fire in Oakfield in 2013. Davis received 2 life sentences because there were 2 victims. The trial was moved to Washington County Superior Court in Machias after a judge was unable to seat a jury in Aroostook County. It was moved back to Houlton for Fridays sentencing.

