House burns in rural section of Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Firefighters had to haul water into a rural section of Falmouth to put out a house fire on Sunday.

The residents of 13 Rockaway Road were not at home, so a neighbor was the first to notice the fire around 2:40 p.m.

Even before Fire Chief Howard Rice, Jr. arrived there, the sight of smoke rising from the house led him to upgrade the initial call to working fire status. A police officer beat him to the scene and saw heavy flames showing hrough the building which encompassed two stories and an attached garage. The fire soon spread to the surrounding woods.

With no hydrants in that rural section of town, firefighters had to send tankers to get water from a hydrant on Lakeside Drive.

The Falmouth Fire Dept. got help at the property from crews from Portland, Windham, Yarmouth, North Yarmouth and Cumberland. Cumberland also provided station coverage along with personnel from Westbrook. They cleared the scene without anyone being injured.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

