House fire destroys link to Maine history

A tenant escaped unhurt from a fire at the Reed Mansion in Waldoboro after placing a call for help (Photo: Waldoboro Fire Dept., Custom)

WALDOBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A connection to Maine history was destroyed by a fire on Sunday morning in Waldoboro.

Almost nothing is left of the Reed Mansion on Glidden Street.

Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer said he was the first person to respond when the call came in around 3 a.m. By then, the fire was already spreading from the first floor into the attic. Once the chief determined the home was beyond saving, he called in an excavator to knock down the remaining walls.

The Reed Mansion was formerly home to Col. Isaac Reed, who helped design the Maine state seal (Photo: Waldoboro Fire Dept., Custom)

A tenant made the call to firefighters and was able to get out without being hurt. But Smeltzer said the entire town is hurting because of the building's importance as the former home of Col. Isaac Reed who helped design the Maine state seal.

The State Fire Marshal's office will investigate the fire, although Smeltzer said it doesn't appear to be suspicious.





