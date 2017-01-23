Two dead in massive Washington house fire

WASHINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A second body has been recovered from an early morning fire Monday in the town of Washington, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

A neighbor discovered the fire on Cattle Pound Road at about 5:45 a.m. A man, now identified as 5-year-old Isaac Rhodes, was pulled from the house by firefighters and deputies when they arrived, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

They say 56-year-old Elizabeth Rhodes was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries. Rhodes lived at the home with her husband and their adult son, whom are identified as 53-year-old Steven Rhodes and Isaac. Officials say the two men are believed to be the fire victims.

The second body was found in the rubble of the fire that had fallen into the basement.

A team of Fire Marshal investigators are at the scene and will attempt to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

“Between now and then we'll be conducting interviews with those people that would be most intimate with the fire scene or the occupants and the layout of the building as well as the neighborhood and anybody else that may have information about it,” said Sergeant Grimes.



