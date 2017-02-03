Houston teacher's lesson on who to cheer for

HOUSTON, Texas (NEWS CENTER) -- Marshall Middle School is in one of the toughest neighborhoods of Houston; most of the students live below the poverty line.

Jaime Otero teaches special education at Marshall.

While he himself is a lifelong Texan, his mother was raised in Maine. We got a message from his grandmother, still living in Andover, who let us know they've raised their grandson to root for the winning team.

"I was a big Oilers fan. When they moved to Tennessee, it created a vacuum and there was no way I could root for the Cowboys, that couldn't happen. Watching the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins with my grandfather, it was just kind of a natural transition for me," said Otero about becoming a New England Patriots fan.

"I have six jerseys, over 10 hats, over 10 t-shirts, fat heads, autographed balls at my house."

He's brought the love into his classroom, where he likes to keep teaching fairly laid back. On Friday, the students played football trivia along with learning vocabulary words.

"Obviously they enjoy having the time to turn their brains off and just have a little bit of fun."

Otero has also been coaching a Special Olympics soccer team for the last five years.

On Sunday he will be watching with his family, cheering for the Patriots and eating italian sandwiches.

