Close How a Deaf High School Mascot Moves the Crowd to His Beat NBC Nightly News , WCSH 8:54 PM. EST February 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST On the court, the Portland High School Bulldogs are reigning state champions. But, during most games this season, the crowd often finds its inspiration from freshman Kamron King, the team’s deaf mascot. Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories STORM CENTER Information Hub Feb 11, 2017, 5:18 p.m. Tom Johnston BLOG: Snow wins the battle...and dumps! Feb 15, 2017, 5:10 p.m. Two out-of-state men arrested in Washington County… Feb 15, 2017, 8:16 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs