WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 13 closing alerts
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

How a Deaf High School Mascot Moves the Crowd to His Beat

NBC Nightly News , WCSH 8:54 PM. EST February 15, 2017

On the court, the Portland High School Bulldogs are reigning state champions. But, during most games this season, the crowd often finds its inspiration from freshman Kamron King, the team’s deaf mascot.

 

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories