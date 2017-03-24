How health care repeal could impact growing opioid crisis

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – On Friday, many Americans celebrated President Trump's decision to pull the healthcare bill that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act. Maine's Senator Angus King was one of them.

At a meeting in Skowhegan, he spoke with hospital leaders and other healthcare providers to talk about how cutting medical coverage would make the opioid epidemic worse.

Without healthcare coverage, many addicts would go without treatment.

Health care providers say beds and treatment facilities are already full, and that taking away more money would have a major setback in the battle against opioid addiction.

That is a risk, Senator King said he was not willing to support.

“What we're finding is that treatment can work,” said Sen. King. “But it costs money. And right now, there isn't enough treatment access in Maine and anything that shrinks that, is a bad idea.”

Had the bill made it to the senate, King said he would have voted against it.

