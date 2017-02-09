How Maine islanders handle snowstorms

PEAK'S ISLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Many people live on Maine's dozens of islands and have unique ways of riding out a snowstorm.

Islanders often rely on a ferry to get to and from the mainland. Some say the ferry is better than a car during storms.

"You never have to shovel or plow the ocean," said Bud Higgins, a Peak's Island resident.

Ferries do not usually get shut down in Casco Bay, even when it's snowing sideways. But for those who are new to island life, learning the ferry schedule can be a big adjustment.

"It's been an adventure -- that's for sure," said Abby Brennan, who just moved out to Peak's with her family this September.

"Catching the boat, making the boat, walking to the boat and lots of long underwear," Brennan said is part of the adjustment.

Tom McLaughlin is in the middle of his eighth winter on the island.

"We don't have a car on the island so you don't have to worry about shoveling," said McLaughlin. "It's peaceful. Sometimes it feels like you have the whole island to yourself."

McLaughlin and Higgins both said it's common to have lots of friends over for community dinners during snowstorms.

"It's a small community, but I think we're all in it together," said McLaughlin.

