How much money can a casino bring to a community?

OXFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A public hearing in York County Wednesday about a potential new casino has other town managers looking into the economic impact of casinos in their towns.

In Oxford, Oxford Casino sends a portion of its revenue to state, county, and town funds. In 2016, the town of Oxford got almost $1.6 million from slot and table revenues combined, according to numbers from the Maine Gambling Control Board. NEWS CENTER called Oxford Town Manager Rebecca Lippincott, but got no answer about how that money is spent. The Sun Journal reports that it goes to the town's general fund.

Oxford County Administrator Scott Cole said the county receives about $730,000 each year from casino revenues, which he said goes towards tax relief.

"It's been a steady source of money. tT's not a winfall, but it certainly helps.," said Cole. "We'd like to see more, but we'll take every dollar we can get."

Hollywood Casino in Bangor sent $500,000 to the city in 2016, according to the Board's numbers.

"I don't think it's a magic bullet for ending financial woes for organizations," said Bangor City Manager Catherine Conclow. "I don't think it offers the financial promise that if everyone had gaming, our problems would go away."

County administrators such as Cole worry that a third casino in Maine could take away customers that would normally visit Oxford Casino and help the town and county.

"The pie is only so big and when you cut more pieces out of it, each recipient gets less. We respect those who are purusing a third facility, a third casino in Maine, but we don't think on the whole it's good for Maine," said Cole.

As part of the referendum that allowed the Oxford Casino to be built, the casino had to send 25 percent of its net revenue from its slots to the Department of Education for K-12.

Superintendent of SAD 17 Richard Colpitts said though the state receives money for education from casinos, he said he has noticed politicians allocating less money to state budgets for schools.

The town of Oxford has steadily received more money from the casino revenue each year from 2013 to 2016, according to the Board's numbers.

