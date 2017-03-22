How to report a pothole in your area

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It happens every year around this time; the weather warms up, snow starts to melt, and potholes begin to open on the roads. Here is some advice for frustrated drivers.

There are several options to consider:

Go to the city/town Public Works building and provide the pothole’s location. Call the Public Works building. This way, the information will automatically be received by dispatch. Download the city/town mobile app. Visit the city/town website and fill out a service request.

The city/town is required to fill that pothole within 24 hours. However, Bangor Public Works director, Dana Wardwell, said the potholes can reopen just as fast as they were filled, which means additional maintenance could be required in the future.

