How to survive getting out of a submerged vehicle

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Winter storms make traveling as difficult as it gets in Maine. Ice, snow, sleet, slush, the list of bad road conditions goes on. Which is why it's good to know what to do if you find yourself in a life threatening accident, submerged underwater.

It's been four years since Ursula Nixon drove through two chain link fences, a guardrail and drove into the Portland Harbor. She doesn't remember much of what caused the accident, but the moments after are engraved into her mind.

"Panicky, I didn't know what was going to happen," said Nixon.

Five bystanders who witnessed the accident jumped into the water to save the 89-year-old. Breaking through her back window, ripping off her seat belt, and pulling her to the surface. One of the rescuers happened to take a water rescue course just days before with Gerry Dworkin, consultant for Lifesaving Resources in Kennebunkport.

"We know that every year there are about 1,500 submerged vehicle incidents that occur resulting in four to six hundred deaths," said Dworkin.

To avoid adding to the numbers, Dworkin teaches four steps. The first two requires using a spring loaded window puncher with a razor blade to cut a seat belt and puncher to break through one of the side windows. Step three is to get children out of the vehicle through the window and then the last step is to get yourself out.

"We know that we only have 30 seconds to several minutes to make our exit," said Dworkin.

Dworkin trains several fire rescue and emergency personal how to follow the four steps each year. He recommends using a spring loaded puncher called a ResQMe.

