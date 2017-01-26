How to: taxes for beginners

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Tax season is almost upon us-- and although filing can be a headache, there are plenty of services offering help. The IRS is estimating to receive more than 153 million tax returns this year -- including a number of young people who are filing for the very first time.

As accountants prepare to work their fingers to the bone this season, some people are just trying to wrap their heads around actually having to do their taxes on their own.



“I know somethings just from what my parents have told me but not really anything,” said Kimberly Hanson, a student at Husson University.

While some millennials will seek professional help - Leslie Poake, a certified accountant said why not just take a risk, and give it a try?



“Millennials are much more tech savvy and I think they would be much more savvy to try and navigate themselves using software,” she said.



For those people willing to file on their own, she has 3 pieces of advice.

First, Get organized and have your W2 form at hand.

Second, don't waste any time, get started right away.

Third- consider seeking help from people your own age.



“Teaching someone something is really how you learn it yourself,” said Joshua Bellomo who is majoring in accounting at Husson University. This year, he is a part of a program designed to help other students and the general public file their taxes.



“A lot of the years growing up, my dad would always do my tax return for me and I guess now there's a shift toward millennials being able to do their own taxes,” said Bellomo.



He said it is a trend going in the right direction.



“It's people wanting to be more independent and wanting to do things on their own,” he said.



Although it might be their first time, he agreed that younger people already have the necessary skills to succeed.



“That is the common stereotype that millennials are good with commuters and technology and for the most part, it's true,” said Bellomo.



And he encourages them to take advantage of it.



“Try and do things on your own,” he said. “Try and take that extra leap of faith, try and take that extra step to try and do it on your own. And if you don't get it right, you don't get it right, that's how you learn.”

To use the free service, click here.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ