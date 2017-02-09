Humor helps driver plow through storm

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Alex Wren has been plowing for 16 years -- it's a lot of long hours and messy weather, but he gets through the work by having a few laughs.

Wren felt 'Plow Driver Appreciation Day' was a wonderful thing -- "I like it because I feel like we are usually under appreciated". He and others can be out plowing anywhere from 12 to 26 hours depending on the amount of snow fall. A couple cups of coffee and music is what gets him through the long shifts.

"I like some heavy metal music,because it really gets you going" Wren laughed. "But you probably shouldn't be plowing while you're listening to it".

