Hundreds hop in frigid ocean for charity

Swimmers in the 2017 Atlantic Plunge in Kennebunk.

Two of Maine's annual charity plunges took place on Sunday.

The Lobster Dip in Old Orchard Beach raises money for the Special Olympics.

The Atlantic Plunge in Kennebunk raises money for caring unlimited, a domestic violence resource program in York County.

Hundreds of plungers took to the frigid water, with temperatures hovering around 40 right now.

But, many of them say it's worth it and want more people to give it a try.

“My advice is just go, it's only cold,” said Jeremy Link, from Kennebunk.

“It's just one second of time and everybody else is suffering all year long, they have way more challenges than you so for the five seconds you spend in the water, just do it.”

Other swimmers say the chilly water is a welcome shock to their systems.

“It's so invigorating and so crazy going in,” said Kerry Herlihy from Gorham. “You go under the water and come out into the sunlight and it's pure joy.”

The total money raised from the lobster dip this year is over $121,000.

The dip's organizers say that's a record breaking amount.

