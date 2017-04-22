Hundreds march for science across Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Mainers across the state joined joining a nationwide movement to march for science today.

The marches were designed to show support for science in the face of what marchers say is the hostile Trump administration.

Around a thousand people marched from City Hall to Congress Square in Portland.

There-- a handfiul of speakers gave remarks to the crowd.

A march in Washington DC is expected drew thousands of people.

One of the big issue protestors are angry about -- proposed cuts to funding for various scientific research programs.

"We're so concerned about what's happening with climate change and the denial of science and the defunding of the EPA," said Kathleen Gross, who drove to Portland from Washington, Maine to join a march. We have to speak out.

Some scientists say politicizing science is a bad idea because it is based on facts and data, and not emotion. Other marches were scheduled for Orono, Sanford, Gouldsboro, Machias and Unity.

