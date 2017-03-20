Group of hunters killed more than four times the snowshoe hare limit: wardens

(Photo: Maine Game Wardens)

FRENCHBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Five hunters from Massachusetts and another from Maine were summonsed Saturday by Maine game wardens for killing 67 snowshoe hares over their limit.

Following a tip, wardens along with marine patrol officers and federal fish and wildlife agents found the group to have been hunting on Great Duck Island, which is part of Frenchboro and 10 miles from Southwest Harbor.

Legally, the group of six was allowed to have bagged 20 hares for the day, but wardens found them with 87.

All six — 47-year-old Carlos Almeida, 69-year-old Antonio Borges and 54-year-old Antonio Fidalgo of Acushnet, Mass.; 61-year-old Abilio Fernandes of New Bedford, Mass.; 52-year-old Luis Fidalgo of North Dartmouth, Mass.; and 52-year-old Andrew Mays of Southwest Harbor, Maine — were each apprehended for 10 snowshoe hares over the limit.

"Maine's game wardens remain diligent about conserving our natural resources," Cpl. John MacDonald stressed in the release.

Great Duck Island is owned by the Nature Conservancy.

