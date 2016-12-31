Hunting season closing for Maine's popular game birds

(Photo: GETTY IMAGES)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The hunting seasons for some of Maine's popular game birds are coming to a close with the end of the year.



The seasons for ruffed grouse, bobwhite quail and pheasant all end on Saturday. The ruffed grouse is the most widely distributed game bird in North America and lives throughout Maine's forests.



All three birds have daily limits and possession limits. Ruffed grouse and bobwhite quail are subject to daily limits of four and possession limits of eight.



Pheasant hunters must abide by a daily limit of two and a possession limit of four.

