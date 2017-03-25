Husson University holds 19th annual wheelchair basketball fundraiser

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – On Saturday, students at Husson University hosted their 19th Annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.

Members of the Organization of Physical Therapy Students (OPTS), said they look forward to this fundraiser every year because it gives them a chance to get out of the classroom while raising money for a good cause.

All proceeds go to the Alpha One Center for Independent Living in Bangor, which helps people with disabilities live more independently.

“You definitely learn a lot more about how to handle yourself out there and you’re also further in the program so it becomes more meaningful to you to participate in this while helping people in your local community,” said event organizer and OPTS president, Spencer Philips.

While the event brought many laughs, it also presented an unexpected challenge for some students.

“It's a lot harder to shoot from a wheelchair than you'd imagine. I thought it'd be a lot easier, but it's a lot harder than it looks,” said Joe Bennett.

The games wrapped up just after 3PM and participants said they are already looking forward to next year's event.

