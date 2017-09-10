I-95 N shut down in Augusta due to crash involving pick-up truck, motorcycles

(Photo: Keith Edwards, Custom)

UPDATE: Maine Turnpike Authority is urging motorists to seek alternate routes as traffic is backing up to I-295 North at mile marker 51. Traffic is being diverted at exit 109 off I-95 North.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A section of I-95 North has been shut down in Augusta due to crash involving a truck and several motorcycles Sunday afternoon, according to Maine State Police.

A pick-up truck reportedly collided with at least four motorcycles. 6 people were transported to a nearby hospital—some with serious injuries.

State Police Spokesman, Steve McCausland said State and August Police have diverted northbound traffic near exit 112.

The motorcycles were believed to be on their way to the annual charity Toy Run hosted by the United Bikers of Maine.

NEWS CENTER will update you with more as soon as the information becomes available.

