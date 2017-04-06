ICE arrests Somali asylum-seeker after arraignment in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

According to the Cumberland County District Court judicial marshals Sergeant Keith Jensen, I.C.E. agents arrested Abdi Farah Ali, who was in court Thursday morning for an arraignment on an OUI charge.

Sgt. Jensen said Ali was allowed to complete his arraignment, and then was taken by I.C.E. without incident. Jensen said I.C.E. had a warrant for Ali's arrest, but could not say what that warrant was for.

Tina Heather Nadeau corroborated the story. She said she was acting as the "Lawyer of the Day," and was working with Ali when he was arrested.

NEWS CENTER contacted the I.C.E. Bureau in Boston, which covers Maine, but Public Affairs Officer Shawn Neudauer has not confirmed the arrest nor what the warrant was for.



