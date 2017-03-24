I.C.E captures sex offender and illegal fugitives in N.H., police

Rodolfo Raxton-Garcia (Photo: N.H State Police)

N.H. (NEWS CENTER) -- I.C.E captures alleged sex offender and illegal fugitives in N.H. on Tuesday, according to N.H State Police.

Rodolfo Raxton-Garcia, 31, of Worcester, Mass was arrested by police after he was identified as a wanted felon out of New York. Raxton-Garcia was charged with Sexual contact with a child under 14 years-of-age and was required to register as a sex offender; police said he failed to do so.

The driver, Segundo Mayancela of Worcester, MA was pulled over by Trooper M. Hicks of the New Hampshire State Police because he was swerving all over I-93 in the Town of Windham.

During this traffic stop, Trooper Hicks determined that the passengers had entered the United States illegally. “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E) agents assisted Trooper Hicks with positively identifying each of the vehicle’s occupants through the use of a mobile digital fingerprint scanner.

ICE agents arrested another passenger after verifying him as a wanted fugitive.

The driver, Segundo Mayancela of Worcester, MA, was cited for unsafe lane changes and unlawfully transporting multiple passengers in a commercial van.

The suspects are being held at the Strafford County Jail, pending a hearing on local charges and deportation from the U.S.

