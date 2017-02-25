Ice fishing derby raises money for veterans

ENFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The non-profit, Master Sergeant Gary Gordon Veteran Center, is hosting its first ever ice fishing Derby in Enfield. Although warm temperatures are not ideal for the sport a group of veterans did not let the weather get the best of the day.

Trudging through eight inches of slush was quite the challenge, but it was not enough to stop these folks from casting a line.



“I love ice fishing, the weather is good, a little hard walking in the slush and snow but it's fine,” said participant, Gene Boober.



Through in some heavy fog, and it almost looked surreal. However, this case of veterans helping veterans was a reality.



Retired Battalion surgeon, Major John Nelson, is the founder of the Gary Gordon Veteran Center and co-coordinator of this event.



His time spent in battle left him with a traumatic brain injury. However, that has not stopped him from continuing to help his brothers.



“If veterans don't take care of veterans, then no one else will,” said Nelson.



He uses his medical background to help veterans receive their benefits who might have been turned away by the VA. He said it is his new purpose.



“Being able to help the veterans today, I feel like I am continuing my service not only to the veterans but to the country,” said Nelson.



Fundraisers like this pays for the supplies needed for him to do that job. Since the Veteran Center relies solely on donations from the community, he is asking for everyone’s help.



To donate, click here.

