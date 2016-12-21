Ice safety tips from the Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

(Photo: Maine Dept. of IF&W)

AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER) — Ice fishing: it's a recreational winter tradition like no other.

As fun and as laid-back as the sport can be, it's also important for Mainers to remember a few safety tips. This is especially the case when the cold season just begins and ice thickness is still variable.

If you're a fisherman, this motto, used by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, is one to stand by: "Thick and blue, tried and true. Thin and crispy, way too risky."

IF&W cautions all anglers to make sure that the ice is at least 4-6 inches thick before stepping on it. They also say that even if the weather has been below freezing for several days, that does not necessarily mean the ice has frozen solid. Check the ice in several spots before venturing out.

The department's general guideline for thickness of ice that is new and clear:

- 2″ or less – STAY OFF

- 4″ may allow ice fishing or other activities on foot

- 5″ often allows for snowmobile or ATV travel

- 8″ – 12″ of good ice supports most cars or small pickups

- 12″ – 15″ will likely hold a medium-sized truck

A few other tips:

- Choose small sheltered bodies of water

- Refrain from driving on ice

- Keep snowmobile speeds to a minimum

- Wear a life vest

- New ice is usually stronger than older ice

- Ice formed over flowing water/currents is often dangerous

- Snow insulates, but adds pressure to ice

- Booming and cracking sounds aren't always signs of danger

IF&W's bottom line: "If you don't know, don't go!"

For more detailed information on these safety tips, visit the IF&W's website.

