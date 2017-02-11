Identities revealed of pair shot by police in Vassalboro

VASSALBORO, Maine (AP) -- Maine State Police said officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman after the pick-up truck they were in rammed a state police cruiser.

The Maine Attorney General's office said 25-year-old Kadhar Bailey of Gardiner died and 18-year-old Ambroshia Fagre of Oakland remains at Maine Medical Center.

Maine Public Safety Dept. spokesman Steve McCausland said police were called Friday afternoon looking for a vehicle involved with daytime burglaries.

He said the shooting occurred after a truck they encountered along Arnold Road "intentionally" rammed a police cruiser.

Bailey was driving and the woman was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.

McCausland said the police involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave with pay and weren't injured.

The attorney general's office will investigate the use of deadly force by police officers, as required by law.

