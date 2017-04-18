IHG hotels hacked last year

The Holiday Inn Express in South Portland, Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Anyone who recently stayed at a hotel may want to check their accounts.The parent company of Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and other hotels is telling customers their credit card information may have been stolen.

The hack occurred between September 29 and December 29, 2016.

Hotel chain IHG says malware looking for credit card data accessed their servers.

When cards were swiped at front desks, it's possible card numbers, expiration dates and verification codes were sent to hackers.

IHG is now contacting customers who may be affected -- and has a special website set up to handle the breach.

IHG lists the Holiday Inn Express in South Portland on its list of hacked hotels.

There are also three affected locations in New Hampshire, including North Conway and Durham.

© 2017 WCSH-TV