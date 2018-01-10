'I'm confused,' city councilor still baffled by ethics investigation

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Cary Weston, the Bangor councilman being investigated for a possible ethics violations, is speaking out for the first time about the decision.

"I don't know what I expected, but I didn't expect what happened." Weston said Wednesday.

The city councilor says he prides himself in being honest, which is why a recent ethics investigation opened against him comes as a big surprise. This is the first investigation of its kind for the city in at least 20 years.

"Still confused as to why, still confused as to what the ethics board is going to be charged with looking into," Weston said. "Still confused as to how they are supposed to get guidance from an order that is very vague."

Talk of a possible investigation happened in late December after Weston voluntarily told council members that he misinterpreted his business's relationship with one that receives city funding.

Last summer city councilors voted to double the city funds given to the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau.

It's an organization Weston's company 'Sutherland and Weston' performs website services for. He claims at the time of the vote, he was not aware the relationship with the Convention and Visitors Center was active. Weston did not actually vote on the matter due to another conflict of interest.

"I didn't know them to be true at the time I was asked the question, when I found out that was not the right answer I went back and corrected my mistake and served an apology." Weston said.

After Weston came forward with the information, the council's chair Ben Sprague suggested an ethics investigation take place.

Calls to Sprague went unanswered but in a memo he sent to city councilors on January 2, 2018 he says "As Council Chair I do believe that it is in the best interest of the City and of Councilor Weston that this be referred to the Ethics Committee."

He goes on to say "CVB has been paying Councilor Weston's firm on essentially a monthly basis for the past 12 plus months" and that even though he did not actually vote on the issue at hand he did "participate in discussions about the CVB funding leading up to the June budget vote without disclosing that his firm had a financial interest in the CVB."

During Monday nights meeting Sprague joined other city council members to speak about his feeling on the investigation.

"We've gotten bogged down in some distractions and some petty issues, where for the most part I've heard councilors say the want this to go to the ethics committee," Sprague said. "Not as a punishment but because we should not be the ones policing ourselves."

Weston says he is all about transparency but he doesn't believe the incident at hand warrants this type of procedure.

"I don't know what statute was violated, I don't know what rule was violated," Weston said. "Having asked and not received an answer I'm without the information to know what it is I am being judged on or what the board is reviewing."

The ethics board will take up this issue on January 23, 2018. However, the procedure for this type of investigation is not exactly clear. NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the city for clarification but did not get a call back.



If the committee does find Weston's actions to be unethical he could face a fine and censure.

