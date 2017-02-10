Immigrants still worried despite ruling on Trump travel ban

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Trump administration officials are weighing their legal options after the president’s proposed immigration travel ban was rejected by a federal appeals court.

The three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit refused to reinstate President Trump's temporary travel ban Thursday for visitors coming from seven different countries.

Abdullahi Ali runs Gateway Community Services, which provides mental health services to immigrants and refugees. He's originally from Somalia but grew up in a refugee camp in Kenya.

Ali says many of the refugees he works with were torture victims and are trying to bring family members who are living in refugee camps overseas to the U.S. He says while refugees he talked to relieved the ban was frozen they are still very concerned about the future.

"There is a fear but I feel people are relieved but they are not sure if this will be this ban will be stopped or at one point come back again and impacting them their lives and their families," said Ali.

Trump hinted he will make a new policy announcement as soon as next week in response to the court ruling.

Copyright 2017 WCSH