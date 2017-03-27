In a first for Maine, Scarborough and South Portland to start collecting food waste

(Photo: Press Herald)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (Press Herald) -- South Portland and Scarborough are getting ready to launch Maine’s first municipal food waste collection programs.

The two pilot programs will offer free, weekly curbside pickup of food scraps such as bread, coffee grounds, dairy products and meat in select neighborhoods. Based on the results, the programs could expand in both cities, potentially providing a model for other southern Maine communities.The goal of both pilot projects is to reduce the amount of waste sent to an incinerator or landfill. ...

