In a year, you won't be able to board a plane with a Maine ID unless state acts

(PRESS HERALD) -- Time is running short for Mainers who are accustomed to traveling by commercial airline using only their driver’s license for identification. Maine is one of only five states in the U.S., and the only state in New England, that have refused to comply with the federal Real ID law, which requires more information on state-issued identification cards. The other noncompliant states are Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

Unless the state acts, on Jan. 22, 2018, Maine driver’s licenses will no longer be a form of identification accepted by the Transportation Security Administration for boarding a commercial flight. The license also won’t be accepted for entry to federal buildings, including those run by the Department of Veterans Affairs

