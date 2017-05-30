In Albion, residents describe injured Fryeburg officer as model citizen

ALBION, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - Citizens in Albion only have good things to say about a Fryeburg Police officer that remains in critical condtion.

Officer Nate Desjardens was one of two officers hurt in a violent boat crash, while responding to a call for help after the canoe of Jennifer Bousquet overturned in the Saco river.

Residents say Desjardens lived in the Albion area while attending Lawrence High School in Fairfield.

According to his senior yearbook, Desjardens was an honor roll student all four years. He was also an active member of several clubs and organizations such as the Spanish Club, National Honor Society, and more according to the yearbook.

Desjardens also spent time with the Albion Fire-Rescue Department. His former chief, Andrew Clark, praises him.

"He's a very nice guy, very intelligent," Clark said.

Yeaton's Service and Supply in Albion posted a message of support on the store's Facebook page, calling Desjardens a "remarkable young man."

Community members are now hoping for the best as the man they call a “hero” fights for his life

