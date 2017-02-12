Increasing winds expected to bring power outages

Here we go....

The storm is playing out as expected. The heavy snow has been falling through the course of the night and is developing to our south, near Cape Cod.



TIMELINE: Monday 9 a.m.

We've been looking at an inch or more per hour, but that could increase a little bit. At times, especially in the midcoast and downeast Maine, there could even be two, three or four inches per hour.



TIMELINE: Monday 1 p.m.

Now the wind isn't strong yet, but is beginning to crank up as the storm strengthens. It will develop very quickly.

We will have blizzard-like and blizzard conditions in this storm. With that said, the visibility has been down throughout the night, but we haven't seen that wind yet.



TIMELINE: Monday 5 p.m.

The potential for power outages is there. I hope we don't get any, but I think we're going to at least get some. So make sure phones are charged, have flash lights handy and any other last minute preparations you can get done safely.



Reported snow totals

Stay warm and safe, and we'll up date soon.

-Todd

