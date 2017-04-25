Inspiring Educator: Ami Amero of Forest Hill High School

Inspiring Educator Ami Amero

JACKMAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – This week’s Maine Educational Association Inspiring Educator is Ami Amero.

Amero has been teaching history at the Forest Hill High School in Jackman for the last 20 years. During her time there, she started a personal finance class to help students real life finance after graduation. The finance class is now required class for all Forest Hill students to graduate. Amero is now working local representative to draft legislation to have the personal finance course a state-wide required for all high school graduates.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV