Inspiring Educator: David Stackpole. (Photo by NEWS CENTER) (Photo: Custom)

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- David Stackpole is a sixth grade teacher at Ellsworth Elementary Middle School in Ellsworth, Maine. He has been teaching for more than four decades.

"When you said inspiring teacher, I don't really feel that way. I mean there are many teachers in this building that are much better than I am. I just enjoy the kids" said David Stackpole.

Stackpole said he has been teaching in Ellsworth for 43 years. His wife is a seventh grade teacher. Stackpole said he loves working with the students everyday.

"I can remember back in sixth grade what it felt like being a sixth grader and sometimes it wasn't pleasant. I had a teacher one time in high school. He went to the board and the first thing he said was, ahh we'll get somebody with half a brain to do the next problem and I thought of that and said I'd never be that way in the classroom" said Stackpole.

He said the biggest thing he works on in the classroom, is trying to engage every student.

"I try to do it with humor. I always thought teaching is really a lousy job, it really is. But it's a great profession...If you came in every day and said this is just my job...it is a pain. But if you thought of it as your profession that's something you're supposed to get better at everyday. That's why it's a great profession" said Stackpole.

Copyright 2017 WCSH