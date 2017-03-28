Internet privacy at stake in new vote

Vermont: How to write a cover letter? (Credit: AP)

The United States House of Representatives will vote today on whether to block a rule from the Federal Communications Commission that would allow internet service providers to sell their customers information to advertisers without the customers' permission.

Senator Susan Collins (R - Maine) already voted to block the rule. In a statement, her press secretary wrote that Senator Collins believes the FCC rule created an inconsistent, confusing standard for regulating privacy on the internet. She said the rule put extensive restrictions on internet service providers like Verizon and Comcast, while leaving much less strict standards in place for edge providers like Google and Facebook.

"Under this rule, different providers are subject to different standards created by different government agencies. This inconsistency created confusion for consumers, competitive disadvantages for internet service providers, and limited broadband innovation without ensuring privacy for internet users.

Therefore, Senator Collins voted to eliminate this misguided rule and looks forward to Internet privacy rules that apply consistently to all providers."

