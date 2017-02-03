Iraqi family affected by travel ban reunited with daughter

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BOSTON (NEWS CENTER) — An Iraqi family who moved to Maine just days before President Trump's temporary travel ban went into effect was reunited with their oldest daughter Friday afternoon at Boston's Logan Airport.

Twenty-year-old Bananh Alalhanfy planned to join her mother, father and two sisters just days after they came to the United States but the travel ban went into effect before she could leave Baghdad.

Her father, Labed Alalhanfy, worked for the U.S. government as an interpreter in Iraq and was worried it wasn't safe for his family to continue living in Iraq. He spent the last week concerned that his daughter, now alone in Baghdad, would be at risk.

The family worked with immigration lawyers in Portland and Boston, as well as with Rep. Chellie Pingree's office all week long, hoping to find a way to bring Bananh to Maine.

On Thursday, Lufthansa airlines agreed to fly immigrants with proper documentation from the seven countries affected by the ban to Boston. Last Sunday, a judge in Boston issued a temporary stop to President Trump's executive order for a seven day period.

After 18 hours of travel, Bananh Alalhanfy arrived in Boston Friday afternoon to the relief of her family.

"We have been dreaming of being here for five years, and it finally comes true," Alalhanfy said.

She arrived in the United States just hours before a federal judge in Boston refused to extend the restraining order. The current seven-day injunction expires Sunday.

The family will be living with Labed Alalhanfy's brother in Portland.

