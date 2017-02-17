Iraqi family settles in Maine

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An Iraqi family separated by President Trump's travel ban is now adjusting to a new life in Maine.

Twenty-year-old Banah Al-Hanfy had an emotional reunion with her parents and sisters two weeks ago at Logan Airport in Boston. Her family had traveled to the U.S. just days before, and she was planning to join them when the travel ban was announced.

She spent a week on her own in Baghdad before finding an airline willing to let her travel to the U.S.

Now together, the family is trying to settle in Portland. The first stop was a store to find cold weather gear, they are new to snow. They are also working with Catholic Charities Maine to help find an apartment and get their youngest daughter enrolled in middle school.

It's a new world for Labed Al-Hanfy and his family. He never wanted to leave Iraq, but having spent years working as a translator for the U.S. government, he feared the militia occupying his neighborhood would find out,and he would be punished.

"They kill for simple reasons," said Al-Hanfy.

Al-Hanfy applied for special immigrant visas to come to the United States in 2011. The approval came just a few months ago.

"They vetted us a lot, screened us a lot, until they gave us that Visa."

He quietly made plans to go to the U.S., telling only his immediate family, and left his home in the middle of the night.

When Banah got stuck in Iraq after the ban was announced, the family was grateful for the support of a group of volunteer Mainers and Rep. Chellie Pingree's office, who worked non-stop for a week to help get Banah to the U.S.

"It's a debt. They supported us, and in the future once we get stronger than we are now, we will be with them, among them, providing support for other people who are in need," said Al-Hanfy.

Al-Hanfy believes all countries have the right to protect themselves from threats and danger, but says the U.S. is stronger with immigrants. He wants his oldest daughters to finish their college degrees in accounting and engineering, and he plans to look for a job once they find an apartment.

"I am sticking here, this is my home, and I am honored to be living among people here."

