Iraqi refugee attends presidential address with Rep. Pingree

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An Iraqi refugee who went to Washington, D.C. to see President Trump's address to Congress returned to Maine Thursday afternoon.

Banah Al-Hanfy was a guest of Representative Chellie Pingree (D-ME) for the address before a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Rep. Pingree's officer helped reunite Banah with her family in Maine, after they were separated by President Trump's travel suspension order.

On Thursday, Banah said her experience in Washington is one she will never forget.

"I was honored to be there. I met Defense Secretary James Mattis and Nancy Pelosi," said Banah upon her return to the Portland Jetport.

Al-Hanfy says her family has found a place to live in Maine and she will soon begin an internship in Congresswoman Pingree's office. Banah's father was an interpreter for the U.S. military while they were living in Iraq.

Rep. Pingree is an outspoken critic of the president's travel suspension order. That executive order temporarily bans travel into the United States from seven predominately Muslim countries, including Iraq.

