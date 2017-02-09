Is it worth it: robo vacuums

(NORFOLK, VA)– You’ve probably heard all about those automatic vacuum cleaners, but you’re not convinced you need one.

"Our house is about 2,300 square feet and it’s pretty much all solid wood," Kristina Zverjako said.

With four pets, any piece of fur shows up because it's dark wood.

After getting over the sticker shock of a $499 price tag, she set out the Roomba to go to work.

"It goes between the chairs and those are the types of things I wouldn't normally take the time to move every chair." Zverjako said.

There were some bumps in the roads for the autonomous device. Here are its problem spots; corners and if there are any socks or iPhone cords. The other issue, the dust bin is small and fills up quickly.

So is it worth it? Depends on how much you hate cleaning.

