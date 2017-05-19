Is this Elton John's biggest fan in Maine?

BATH, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - Tickets for Elton John's November concerts in Maine went on sale Friday, and Gerald Brand, of Bath, is just one of many who scored a ticket.

Brand claims he may be Elton John's biggest fan in the state.

It's hard to argue that once you meet him.

Brand is an Elton John impersonator who formed a tribute band for his music idol 15 years ago. He's traveled all around the country performing in front of crowds as large as 10,000 people.

"Maybe I am his biggest fan in Maine, but what I want to do is be a lightning rod for the other fans," Brand said.

The super fan hopes he will get the chance to run into Elton John when he comes to Maine.

"I'd love to be able to show him what it is that I do and how much I love his music and how much it's influenced my life."

