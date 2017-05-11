Is this headline real? Forum discussing 'Fake News' at USM will help you find out

Fake Donald Trump tweets are seen in a Twitter timeline on 27 Friday, 2017. (Photo: NurPhoto, Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — 'Fake news' is a term being thrown around a lot lately, but what does it really mean and how can you determine if something is false news?

Maine native and popular public radio host David Brancaccio will be discussing just that Friday morning at USM.

The question and answer forum is called 'Examining Fake News'.

"I want to have an open dialogue about a giant and politically loaded problem" Brancaccio said by phone Thursday. He feels that the term 'fake news' is thrown around by politicians when they don't like what a news story reports.

Brancaccio said this has caused people to be less trusting of the media and will have a big impact on the future of media.

Brancaccio wants to educate others about the importance of critical thinking when it comes to examining news as well as paying close attention to sources of the news story.

"Just about every time a fake news story comes across my desk I've been able to smell a rat," Brancaccio said. "I want more people to have those critical thinking skills so they can smell a rat, do more research and figure out what's real and what's not."

The discussion begins at 7a.m. at Hannaford Hall in Portland. Admission is free for USM students, faculty and staff. It is open to the public with an admission cost of $15.

© 2017 WCSH-TV