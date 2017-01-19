Close Is winter making you irritable? Dealing with impatience WCSH 7:18 AM. EST January 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Is winter making you irritable? You're not alone. Jack Burke has some tips on how to get through those times when you're cooped up inside, and maybe your loved ones start to annoy you. Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories Project Heat Telethon 2017 Jan. 9, 2017, 7:04 a.m. Need help with heat? Mainers can call 211 Jan 18, 2017, 8:49 p.m. Todd Gutner Blog - It's ALMOST Over... Jan 19, 2017, 5:23 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs