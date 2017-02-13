'It can ruin a residence' -- don't forget to rake your roof

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Experts are reminding folks to clear their roof of excess snow before the next big storm -- this comes after a businesses roof collapsed in Millinocket Sunday night.

"It can ruin a residence it can do a lot of damage" Lee Corro said. Corro is the president of Roof Systems of Maine in Bangor. "If we have a warm up then everything will start to melt and the snow compacts and then we get more snow, its a real problem".

Corro suggests a roof rake and standing from the ground when doing the job. "Safety is our number one priority" Corro said. You should avoid climbing on your roof or using a ladder if you don't have the proper safety equipment. If you don't feel comfortable taking care of the task, you can call a local business to help. The assistance could save you hundreds, even thousands, in damages.

"You can get leaking inside and you know it can drip down from the ceilings" Corro said. "It can make a mess, that's for sure".

Copyright 2017 WLBZ