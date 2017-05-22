'It was pretty amazing' -- Inside Zuckerberg's private Millinocket meeting

MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Mark Zuckerberg recently had a private meeting with members of the Katahdin region -- though the meeting was confidential, those who attended said it was positive and inspiring.

"We all sat around the table and had a good conversation" Jessica Masse said. Masse is the owner of designlab in downtown Millinocket. "They were incredibly warm and generous with their time -- it was pretty amazing".

Masse, her husband, a librarian, a teacher, a truck driver and some mill workers, all from Millinocket, knew they were meeting with someone they'd want to have a conversation with -- but they had no idea it would be Zuckerberg until he walked through the door.

"It was a surprise, it was meant to be a surprise, and I think we were all very surprised" Masse said.

Masse was not able to disclose the full details of the meeting but said that it was beneficial to all involved. "It was a great opportunity for people to talk about Millinocket, the Katahdin region, the trials, and difficulties over the last many years" Masse said.

