'It's not right': Harvesters speak out about current boundary issues with Acadia

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Harvesters that take advantage of the plethora of resources around Acadia National Park are hopeful that a new bill will clear up the gray area surrounding boundaries for state and federal land.

Maine’s congressional leaders recently took action after learning park authorities were telling diggers that they were not allowed to harvest any wildlife from Acadia.

“A couple of years ago, the park officials said, ‘Oh no, that’s park property, you can’t do that’” Sen. Angus King said. “Right now, the park is being very cooperative, but we don't want to have to fight this again in two or four or five years, and we want to just get it straightened out.”

The area surrounding the Schoodic Peninsula seems to be a hot spot for trouble.

One worm digger is concerned about what this will do to his paycheck if an agreement is not reached.

“They're taking money from you," he said. "They are taking your livelihood, the things that you've done all your life — it’s not right”

However, he feels optimistic the bill that will be presented by Maine’s congressional leaders will help solve the problem.

