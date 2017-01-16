"It's phenomenal": Falmouth man prepares to head to inauguration

David Jones, a Falmouth man planning to travel to Washington, D.C. for the presidential inauguration.

Several groups of Mainers are getting ready to head to Washington, excited to see President-elect Trump's inauguration later this week.

Among them are people who have been Trump fans for decades and some who got to know him better as a candidate.

The owner of F.O. Bailey Real Estate and Antiquarians will be making the trip to D.C. with his family.

His name is David Jones and lives in Falmouth.

Jones and Trump have similar backgrounds which is one of the reasons Jones was drawn to the President-elect.

He had actually been hoping Trump would run for a long time.

Before moving to Maine, David spent a big part of his career helping build commercial real estate projects in Florida.

He eventually moved to Maine and continues to work in that field.

Jones says the deals he makes here help him understand the importance of negotiation for people in executive positions.

That’s why he’s optimistic Trump will do a good job in the White House.

Jones will leave for Washington later this week and is looking forward to what he calls a “historic” moment.

“We're leaving Wednesday night, driving down to DC,” he said. “We’ll be able to meet some folks like I did in Cleveland. We're going to enjoy D.C., watch the inauguration and then we're going to leave. I just want to witness what I think is a very important event.”

