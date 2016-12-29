It's time to go back to winter driving school

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – With the slick roads and countless car crashes that come with snowy weather that hit the state Thursday night, it is a good time to freshen up on winter driving skills.

"It just seems like so much common sense, but it's not done out here,” Dan King said.

King, who owns Drivers Edge driving school in Bangor, has taught Maine teens how to drive for more than 20 years.



"You should be thinking of stopping a long time up that road. You think about stopping here you're way too close,” King said as he demonstrated cars braking on the magnetic board in his classroom.

NEWS CENTER joined King for a drive as the storm started Thursday.

"You slide a little bit just let your foot off the gas and you'll regain traction then give it a little bit less gas," he said.

King said his primary concern is that drivers were driving too closely and too fast.



His expert advice:

-Slow down

-Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you

-DON'T pump the brakes, just brake sooner

-If you are sliding uncontrollably, especially on hills, just relax and if you can try to avoid that car in front of you.

"You have a car ahead of you if you can you want to kind of aim towards the snow bank or something that's going to give on impact. Hitting the back of that car is not the way to go,” King said.

King said that is probably one of the most common winter accidents.

With rapidly changing weather, he said it really just comes down to being able to adapt. It is something he teaches his students, but also a helpful tip for all drivers this time of year.



"In Maine you could have rain snow ice all in a matter of hours so just having to adjust to the road ahead of us that's the big thing, he said.

