Ivanka Trump secures seat at the white house, report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- With many questions surrounding the role Ivanka Trump will play in her father's administration, the first daughter has landed a West Wing office at the white house, politico reports. This comes less than a week after she took center stage during German chancellor Angela Merkel's visit with Trump at the White House.

Honored to join @realDonaldTrump, Chancellor Merkel and CEOs of US and German companies in a robust discussion on #WorkforceDevelopment pic.twitter.com/dJnrLpqcYF — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 17, 2017

Ivanka's attorney Jamie Gorelick said, his client will serve as the president’s “eyes and ears” while providing broad-ranging advice. "She is also in the process of obtaining a security clearance and is set to receive government-issued communications devices this week," according to politico.

In a statement to politico, Ivanka Trump said: "I will continue to offer my father my candid advice and counsel, as I have for my entire life,” she said. “While there is no modern precedent for an adult child of the president, I will voluntarily follow all of the ethics rules placed on government employees."