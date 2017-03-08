JCPenney at Maine Mall could be among 140 stores to close: report

(Photo: Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An anchor department store at The Maine Mall in South Portland could be closing its doors soon, according to a new report.

Business Insider, sourcing numbers from Morningstar Credit Ratings, reports that at least 39 JCPenney stores appear to be at risk of closing, based on the stores' sales data.

The Maine Mall's JCPenney is one of the 39 stores listed.

JCPenney recently announced that it would close 130-140 stores, but that exact list has yet to be released. The company, according to Business Insider, noted that the stores most at risk of closing were either in need of a significant capital investment or have below-average sales.

Morningstar's list of stores had weaker sales per square foot than JCPenney's average.

