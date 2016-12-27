Jealousy over woman sparks road rage incident

(Photo: York County Sheriff's)

YORK COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A jealous man was arrested twice in one day after he intentionally rammed his truck into another man’s car over a dispute about a woman, according to police.

Tyler Laberge, 25, of Parsonsfield, was arrested around 12 p.m., on Monday after a man called police saying Laberge had intentionally drove his GMC 1500 pick-up truck into his car, in Limerick. The caller feared Laberge may be armed and said the incident occurred over a mutual interest in a woman.

Laberge was arrested the first time at the woman’s house and charged with reckless conduct and failure to report an accident, police said.

He was released on 500 dollars bail and told not to contact the woman at the center of the dispute. Police said Laberge violated his release conditions just a few hours later when he went to the woman's work place. He was arrested again and is expected to be in court today.

Copyright 2016 WCSH