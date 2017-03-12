Jeep flips after hitting pedestrian island in downtown Portland

(Photo: Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (PRESS HERALD) -- A Jeep flipped after hitting a pedestrian island on High Street in Portland on Saturday night.

Police Lt. Heath Gorham said the crash occurred at about 8:50 p.m. The Jeep was traveling north on High Street when it hit a concrete post on a traffic island near the intersection with Congress Street.

The Jeep came to rest on its side facing the wrong direction on High Street.

